"Save us from Cody," "Set up a Roman match" - WWE Universe reacts to The Rock's major statement after a historic announcement

The WWE Universe has reacted to The Rock's major statement after officially joining the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors.

The Great One recently already appeared on WWE television when he returned on RAW: Day 1. He also teased a potential match against Roman Reigns after indirectly namedropping The Head of the Table during his promo.

On Twitter/X, The Rock issued a statement mentioning Triple H and Nick Khan. Interestingly, there was no mention of former TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. He wrote:

"My honor to join @TKOGrp Board of Directors [parent co who owns @WWE @UFC] An historic day of big business with deep and personal 'life comes full circle' significance for me. I have the privilege now to sit at the table that my grandfather and my dad helped to build. Now, the fun part - we go to work. We build. Thanks to all you guys out there for your support and hype. And thank you to my TKO/WWE partners- Ari Emmanuel, Mark Shapiro, Nick Khan, [and] Paul 'Triple H' Levesque #peopleschamp."

The WWE Universe came up with exciting reactions to the tweet, with some fans claiming that The Rock joining TKO could lead to his match against Reigns.

The Rock provided an update on potentially facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock has been rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania since the latter turned heel and declared himself The Tribal Chief. However, they have yet to lock horns inside the squared circle.

In an interview on Fox News' Will Cain Show, The Rock was asked about his first step after joining TKO. He replied:

"We're talking about that right now. I'd like to consider myself a long-term gamer and a builder. So, the idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly, and I mean this respectfully of all the other WrestleManias before us, and keep in mind, Will, as you know, I was born into the wrestling business with my grandfather and my dad. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. back when it was called the WWF, my dad came along in the '80s, Rocky Johnson, and here I come along."

The People's Champion added that if he and Reigns headlined a future WrestleMania, it could be the biggest edition of the mega show:

"So, I think with all the success and the buildup of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. So, the short answer and the long answer is we're figuring it out."

The Rock's status for WrestleMania 40 is still up in the air. It remains to be seen if he will make an appearance at the show.

