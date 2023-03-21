"Says the guy who couldn't get over as a babyface" - Twitter erupts after Roman Reigns references AEW during his promo with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The wrestling world has reacted to Roman Reigns referencing AEW during his promo with Cody Rhodes on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 39, Reigns and Rhodes crossed paths for only the second time after their previous meeting on SmackDown. The segment ended with The American Nightmare getting the better of Solo Sikoa.

Fans on Twitter reacted with various tweets after Reigns spoke about AEW and Rhodes' tenure in the company. A portion of fans were critical of The Tribal Chief, claiming that he couldn't get over himself as a babyface.

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about possibly winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking in a recent interview with Stadium Astro, he explained what it would mean for him to win the title by beating Roman Reigns. Rhodes said:

"It would mean vindication. I've made a great career out of proving people wrong, and I've kind of taken the attitude as of now about proving people right, especially this new audience with WWE that has really warmly welcomed me back... When is the end? Is the end when I win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship or is the end when I win that title and then take it every single place I can possibly take it and excel and deliver on a level that no champion has done in years?"

This will be the first time Rhodes headlines a WrestleMania show. Reigns, meanwhile, has featured in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All on numerous occasions.

At last year's show, The Tribal Chief unified both the Universal and WWE Titles by beating Brock Lesnar.

