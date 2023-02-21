"Sc**w him out of that title" - Wrestling veteran discusses how John Cena's involvement harmed Edge's current angle (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently came down hard on WWE for not milking the Edge vs. Austin Theory feud.

Theory rolled out an Open Challenge for the United States Championship after retaining the title at WWE Elimination Chamber. Edge accepted the challenge, and the two men met on Monday Night RAW this week in a stellar main event.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated Theory namedropping John Cena during the post-Elimination Chamber press conference spoiled the buildup with Edge. He suggested that the Cenation Leader should have been introduced into the picture later, so that Canadian fans could have enjoyed watching the Hall of Famer chase the US title up until the Show of Shows.

"I swear to God, bro if they didn't drop the 'Cena', if Theory didn't drop the 'Cena', this could have been the swerve and this could have paid off the Canadian crowd all weekend long. But the minute he threw Cena out there, okay then Edge ain't gonna beat him. But my point is bro, this could've been the swerve. This could have paid off their great Canadian crowds. And all we had to do was sc**w Edge between now and WrestleMania. We got five weeks left, all we gotta do is sc**w him out of that title and we're right back where we started." [1:14:25 - 1:15:05]

Finn Balor cost Edge the chance to win the United States Championship

The Rated-R Superstar and his wife, Beth Phoenix, got the better of The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber.

However, Balor was still not done with the Hall of Famer, as he interfered in this week's main event. Just as the Ultimate Opportunist was ready to hit a Spear on the champion, Balor came down to the ring and distracted him. This opening allowed Theory to hit the A-Town Down and retain his US title.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Balor went on the offensive and hit three successive Coup de Grace on the fallen challenger.

