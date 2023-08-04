"Screwed under Triple H’s booking," "S**t show behind the scenes" - Fans react to former World Champion's frustration towards WWE's creative

Triple H's new WWE regime is not perfect, as it has several hits and misses at the same time. The fans recently reacted to some shocking criticisms towards the creative under Hunter's leadership by none other than former World Champion Sheamus.

Sheamus has been a tenured member of the WWE locker room for over a decade, and he is a globally recognized sports entertainer ever since he defeated John Cena to win his first World Championship. However, the Celtic Warrior recently expressed how he felt after the company failed to utilize the organic momentum he got after Clash at The Castle.

The four-time WWE Champion spoke about how the creative failed to capitalize on the momentum he built after facing Gunther. Fans reacted to his statements and blamed the creative under Triple H's regime that failed to recognize or provide the former champion a well-deserving booking on Friday Night SmackDown.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go & then just nothing.”



- Sheamus

(Daily Star) “I came out of that (Clash At The Castle) with so much organic momentum, & it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere. It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania.Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go & then just nothing.”- Sheamus(Daily Star) pic.twitter.com/HND94RUdTi

aedubsenal @aeduub @WrestlePurists That’s wwe for you, they are completely unable to capitalise on any momentum. They just let things die and let “their guy” just have it all

Master of Alchemy 🪃 @BoteLeobest @WrestlePurists Considering since Mania and even before Roaman hasn't had many credible challengers, Sheamus could have done wonders for Roman's title reign and his own momentum too, coz if there is one thing that's gonna take a lot out of Roman's Historic reign it's less title defenses of late

Akhond Saif Al Masud @SaifalMasud1 @WrestlePurists He's not wrong. He at least could have feuded with Roman for the world titles. He did not need to win but he at least should have got a shot or something.

Swanand @Swanand_1 @WrestlePurists So many people rightfully voicing their frustration with creative lately. Becky, Trish, Rhea, KO and now Sheamus.

The Mizzter @mikesthewiz @WrestlePurists People like Sheamus, The Miz, AJ Styles, Karrion Kross, Bobby Lashley, Edge, and Drew have all been screwed under Triple H’s booking. pic.twitter.com/fuS7xW3nSd

Stooge @SportsStooge101 @WrestlePurists Seems like a shit show behind the scenes right now tbh, the LA Knight stuff, women’s stuff going on & now this.. along with another Vince raid 🤦🏻‍♂️ major Bs going on it seems imo

Lately, the fans have been frustrated with the state of the women's and tag team divisions under Triple H's regime. Most of the attention has gone to The Bloodline, and the rest of the card's booking has been uneven.

What has Sheamus done in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

After last year's SummerSlam, Triple H changed several things from weekly shows and monthly premium live events when he became the Chief Content Officer. The first order of business was to bring back superstars who were released, and they got a run on the main roster.

Meanwhile, Sheamus had already established The Brawling Brutes on Friday Night SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior and his gang spent weeks feuding with Gunther and Imperium on WWE SmackDown but failed to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Later, Triple H added the trio to the ongoing Bloodline story, and Sheamus became the leader of their team heading into Survivor Series: WarGames. After losing to The Bloodline, it looked like the Celtic Warrior was set to face Roman Reigns for the titles.

Unfortunately, WWE had other plans where they focused on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Sheamus returned to face Gunther with Drew McIntyre in the mix at WrestleMania 39. After the event, Imperium went to Monday Night RAW, and The Brawling Brutes remained on Friday Night SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Sheamus' run under the new regime? Sound off in the comment section below.