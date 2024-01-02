"Scummy" - Former WWE champion reacts after Dominik Mysterio gets booed in his hometown at RAW: Daw 1

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most hated heels in WWE. He was booed out of the building in his hometown at RAW: Day 1, drawing a reaction from former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh.

Dominik had a rough Monday night to kick off 2024. He was part of a segment involving The Miz, R-Truth, and JD McDonagh. The Miz welcomed Judgment Day’s R-Truth on RAW, leading to Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh coming out to the middle. Truth reminded McDonagh that he was no longer part of The Judgment Day after he lost to the legend a couple of weeks ago.

Their war of words led to Miz and Truth reuniting The Awesome Truth to face Mysterio and McDonagh. The A-Lister hit McDonagh with the Skull Crushing Finale to pick up the win for his side.

Following the loss, JD took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that Dominik Mysterio was booed out of the building in his hometown on Monday. He took a shot at the fans in San Diego to stay in character.

"Dirty @DomMysterio35 was booed out the building in his hometown tonight and honestly, I think that says more about the people of San Diego personally. Scummy."

Check out the tweet below:

R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh late last year to kick him out of The Judgment Day. However, the other group members want McDonagh to stay in the group as they don’t want Truth to be a part of it.

R-Truth recreated an iconic moment in his match against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh at WWE RAW Day 1

R-Truth reunited with The Miz for one night only to face Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a tag team match. Truth was again on the winning end and continued to make his case for becoming a full-time member of The Judgment Day.

During the contest, Truth recreated an iconic moment from WrestleMania 24 in 2008 when Shawn Michaels hit Ric Flair with the final Sweet Chin Music. He uttered, "Sorry, I love you" before finishing the 16-time world champion’s WWE career.

R-Truth did something similar before hitting McDonagh with a move on Monday night. The WWE legend continued to add the entertainment factor to RAW and gave The Judgment Day another iconic moment to remember.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh kicked off the year with a loss. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day was successful in retaining her World Women's Championship after defeating Ivy Nile.

