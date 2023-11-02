Second-generation WWE star making main roster debut to interfere in Roman Reigns' Crown Jewel match won't happen for one sole reason, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin recently addressed the possibility of seeing a second-generation WWE star interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match at Crown Jewel. The star in question is Bron Breakker.

Roman Reigns has been world champion for over three years. The Tribal Chief overcame several top challengers for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, he will defend his title next Saturday against LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

During an episode of The Monday Locker Room, Bin Hamin discussed the possibility of Rick Steiner's son, Bron Breakker, debuting on the main roster to get involved in Reigns' match against Knight. He explained why that scenario would probably not happen.

"[Could be a potential way to introduce Bron Breakker] Yeah, dude. I mean, how cold is he, bro?! [I have to say he's something kinda fresh after what we've been seeing from him] I haven't seen or heard sh*t from him. I watch the main shows. I don't watch NXT. And to put over NXT is like, 'Don't you know about him?'" Hamin said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"Have we seen Bron Breakker anywhere on the main shows in the storyline anybody? No? No? Did your dad f**k up your career by going at Jazelle Shaw? Ummhmm. Okay, that's it. Good luck. You have to start him from square one. He's got no juice coming out of NXT where everyone's like, 'Bron Breakker!' Like, no one gives a f**k." [From 59:20 to 59:58]

Check out the entire video below:

Should LA Knight lose clean to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel?

While Roman Reigns has defended his championship against several competitors, he usually received help from The Bloodline members. For example, Solo Sikoa played a significant role in The Tribal Chief's victory over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

While Bin Hamin believes LA Knight could lose his match against Reigns with a heel finish, the wrestling veteran pointed out that losing clean to The Tribal Chief would not hurt The Megastar's character.

"Just let him get beat clean by [The] Big Dog. It's his first time out. There's nothing wrong with that being the first time to get to the dance the whole way there and then losing because somebody's been way more experienced, right?" Hamin said.

