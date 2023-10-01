"Second to Roman Reigns," "GUNTHER SHOULD BE AFRAID" - Fans believe WWE is preparing a future world champion following massive decision at recent show

WWE hosted another massive event this week as the superstars of NXT competed for top titles at No Mercy. The show saw Ilja Dragunov defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship, and WWE fans are convinced that the company's future is in the right hands.

Hayes and Dragunov had an epic battle at No Mercy on Saturday night. They tore each other apart before The Mad Dragon delivered the final blow to become the new NXT Champion.

Ilja is the only man to have made Gunther tap out in WWE. He did so to win the NXT UK Championship over two years ago. This is Ilja’s second top-title reign in the company.

His win has been well received by fans, who now believe that WWE could give him a memorable run to prepare him for the main roster. He has already proven himself to be a top draw in NXT UK and will likely be the main attraction in NXT for some time.

Fans took to X soon after the contest to praise the Russian star. Many pointed out that Ilja Dragunov is as good as Roman Reigns. Others noted that he could have a short run before moving to the main roster and defeating Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Check out some fan reactions below:

WWE could also plan a match between The Ring General and Ilja Dragunov at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Gunther's former rival wants to face a few top names on the WWE main roster

Ilja Dragunov is one of the top men in NXT today and has proven himself on different levels. The new NXT Champion recently spoke about the stars he wants to face on the main roster.

In an interview with Under The Ring, Ilja picked Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins as the stars he’d want to face on the main roster.

"This company is filled with an unlimited amount of great talent. So, I think there's so many people I could create something special with," he said. "One of the people that comes to my mind is definitely Shinsuke Nakamura, people like Seth Rollins who also have all this artistic expressive way with the people. You see how over he is and how much attention he gets," said Dragunov.

The 29-year-old is also interested in a match against the reigning WWE United States Champion, Rey Mysterio.

"As long as the chance is still there, maybe with one of the people who have been the first I have been watching, like Rey Mysterio, for example," Dragunov added.

It’d be great to see The Mad Dragon take on some big names to prove himself to the world. The promotion has believed in him from the beginning and given him a big win over Gunther in the past. The future looks bright for Ilja Dragunov.

Do you want to see Gunther vs. Ilja Dragunov on the main roster soon? Sound off in the comments section below.