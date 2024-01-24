“See you Saturday Queen” - WWE Universe convinced former champion will be part of The Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble is one of the most highly anticipated WWE premium live events. With less than a week remaining for this year's edition, wrestling fans are convinced that a specific superstar will be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The name in question is Jade Cargill.

The former TBS Champion signed with WWE on September 26, 2023. The 31-year-old has made multiple appearances on television as a part of backstage segments but has yet to compete in a match since joining the Stamford-based company.

The former AEW star recently took to Instagram to post multiple photographs of herself. In the comments section, wrestling fans expressed their desire to watch Jade Cargill in action. A large section of the WWE Universe is convinced that Big Money Jade will make her in-ring debut at the upcoming PLE.

Mick Foley picks his favorite to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble Match. The American Nightmare then went on to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Tribal Chief denied the former AEW star his maiden World Title in the Stamford-based company.

The former Intercontinental Champion announced himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble Match on the November 27 edition of RAW, becoming the first superstar to do so this year:

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley picked Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the upcoming Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer also praised the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion for earning the respect of his naysayers despite losing the all-important main event at WrestleMania 39.

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said.

With all the top names in contention to win an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see how things pan out at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

