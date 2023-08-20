"Seeds planted," "Interesting storyline" - WWE Universe believes popular SmackDown star will turn heel

New storylines and rivalries have started to form on WWE SmackDown and RAW after SummerSlam 2023. However, fans believe a massive heel turn could possibly be on its way as Santos Escobar might turn on Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order after he completely heals from his injury.

Earlier this year, Legado Del Fantasma turned face for the first time on the main roster when he and his allies helped Rey Mysterio. In return, Mysterio revived the Latino World Order with new members. The stable has been immensely popular over the past few months with new stars making cameo appearances.

Last night, Grayson Waller accused Rey Mysterio of stealing Santos Escobar's opportunity to go after the United States Championship. While both stars defended each other, fans believe that the seeds have been planted for Escobar to turn heel and possibly go after the United States Championship held by his stablemate and mentor.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Though It's highly likely that Santos Escobar could turn heel in order to become the United States Champion, the stable has only been around since March 31, and WWE may not want to break up the successful stable without a strong reason.

Rey Mysterio dedicates his recent WWE win to the Latino World Order

Rey Mysterio had one of the most difficult journies in WWE as a father and a superstar when he was plagued by attacks Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW. After months of humiliation, Rey decided to fight back and ended up beating his own son at WrestleMania 39.

Last week, he achieved another stunning feat when became a three-time United States Champion after defeating Austin Theory and ending his long reign. Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, the current WWE United States Champion dedicated his victory to the Latino World Order. Check it out:

"Today was a roller coaster ride from the moment I arrived to the moment which is now. I was so angry. And my anger and frustration took over that when I went out and had that match with Austin, I wasn't really thinking about the final consequences, which is this. But my team, LWO, this ain't my title. This is our title, this is the LWO's title. Incredible." [From 4:26 - 4:54]

It will be interesting to see if Austin Theory is able to become a three-time WWE United States Champion after beating LA Knight in a No. 1 Contenders Match last night on SmackDown. Or, perhaps a new superstar, like Escobar, will win the coveted title from the Master of 619 in the near future.

