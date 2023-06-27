"Seeing him crying tears of joy" - WWE fans comment on RAW Superstar's debut match against Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is not only the current World Heavyweight Champion, but he's also a WWE Superstar that has elevated everyone he has stepped in the ring with. Perhaps one of the best heels in the pro-wrestling world today, Dominik Mysterio, made his debut against The Visionary at SummerSlam in 2020.

Looking back at the backstage reaction to Dom's first match, which included Vince McMahon's personal message to the former, fans have shared their thoughts on the memorable moment. With the benefit of hindsight, one can even call the young star's introduction to the WWE Universe an iconic moment.

Despite Mysterio's loss, his No Disqualification Match against Rollins was a remarkable affair. The young star went on to win tag team gold before turning to the dark side and joining forces with The Judgment Day.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



@DomMysterio35 Dominik Mysterio's reaction backstage following his debut match at SummerSlam is everything. Dominik Mysterio's reaction backstage following his debut match at SummerSlam is everything. @DomMysterio35 https://t.co/3ufI0L2Qcp

Check out some fan reactions below:

Gil Dice @Whiteboardpoets @WrestleFeatures



Wrestling can really be a sweet thing sometimes @DomMysterio35 Seeing him crying tears of joy. Seeing everyone rally around him. Hearing Vince praising his work.Wrestling can really be a sweet thing sometimes @WrestleFeatures @DomMysterio35 Seeing him crying tears of joy. Seeing everyone rally around him. Hearing Vince praising his work.Wrestling can really be a sweet thing sometimes

Não muitas. @poucass_01 @WrestleFeatures @DomMysterio35 nothing like having an influential father and going straight to the main cast @WrestleFeatures @DomMysterio35 nothing like having an influential father and going straight to the main cast

Angie @purp2172 @WrestleFeatures @DomMysterio35 He has come a long way , one of the top heels in Wwe @WrestleFeatures @DomMysterio35 He has come a long way , one of the top heels in Wwe 👍

Dominik Mysterio continues to draw nuclear heat from live crowds. Following a fantastic WrestleMania match against his father Rey Mysterio, the Judgment Day star is set to go one-on-one against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank.

WWE veteran sights "little shades" of Owen Hart in Dominik Mysterio

Reminiscing about the life of the legendary Owen Hart, WWE veteran Natalya revealed that Dom's recent character work reminds her of her late uncle.

During an interview on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Natalya detailed:

"It's funny, Bret was the most serious and Owen just wanted to have fun. But Owen had this character that we like, look at Dominik's (Mysterio) character, and I see little shades of Owen, that litle mischevious side of Dom."

The shenanigans of Dom and Rhea Ripley have left fans wanting more, as the on-screen couple remains one of the focal points of the red brand.

It has come to a point where their promos are given more prominence than titles, as The Eradicator was recently seen playing second fiddle to the feud between Rhodes and the young Mysterio. Check out fans reacting to the same here.

Could Dominik Mysterio pull off a massive upset in the UK by pinning one of WWE's top babyfaces in Cody Rhodes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

