"Seth can't be happy," "That's why she'll lose to Rhea" - WWE fans stunned by controversial Becky Lynch comments

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to react after learning about the controversial comments made by Becky Lynch on the ongoing war between The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

The Great One started receiving heavy backlash from fans after seemingly taking The American Nightmare's WrestleMania XL spot. The People's Champ then did something unexpected at the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff press event by slapping Cody and turning heel for the first time in many years.

At the 2024 Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a singles match to exact his revenge. After this, Seth Rollins ensured that he would be standing alongside Rhodes in his battle against The Bloodline.

However, Sonysportsnetwork's official Instagram handle recently posted a video with Becky Lynch, where she can be seen playing "This or That." During the game, The Man chose "We want Rocky" over "We want Cody," taking The Rock's side instead of Cody Rhodes.

You can check out the video below:

WrestlingWorldCC's official Twitter handle posted about Becky Lynch's controversial comments, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

One wrote that Seth Rollins won't be happy about his wife's comments as he is on Cody Rhodes' side.

Expand Tweet

A fan wrote The Man will lose to Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania XL after her controversial comments.

Expand Tweet

Some more fans did not like Becky Lynch siding with The Rock.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that Rhea Ripley will defeat Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

One asked if she talked to Seth Rollins about her choice between The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Another thought is that The Visionary won't be happy about Becky's comments.

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch believes Judgment Day members might betray Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch said she doesn't have to worry about WrestleMania XL as much as Rhea Ripley should.

The Man believes Finn Balor and JD McDonagh might take her side against Ripley because they have known Lynch for a long time.

"I don't think that I need to worry as much as Rhea (Ripley) needs to worry. Because, when you look at half of her crew, half of them I have known for twenty-two years at this stage. Finn Balor trained me. I've known Jordan Devlin (JD McDonagh) since he was a wee little lad, he couldn't even hit the top rope. He was only twelve years old when he started training. I remember his first day at training school. So, I've known those two guys far longer than she has. So, you've got to ask at the end of the day, are they going to bleed purple or are they going to bleed green?" Lynch said.

Many fans believe Becky Lynch might dethrone Rhea Ripley as the WWE Women's World Champion at The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Lynch's future.

What do you think about The Man taking The Rock's side over Cody Rhodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE