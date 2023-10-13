'Seth is one of my favourites, but I think he’s spot on' - Fans react to WWE Hall of Famer's recent criticism about Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins recently retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane 2023.

The duo entered into their Last Man Standing Match with Nakamura hell-bent on targeting the injured back of the Visionary. The match was physically drenching, with the challenger utilizing all the extreme tools at his disposal to put away Rollins. However, the latter was able to fight through the pain to eventually secure a hard-fought victory.

During the episode of RAW after the event, Rollins made his way out dancing as usual, with the fans singing his theme song. During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray revealed that he was not impressed by this segment as he felt that Rollins could have sold the severity of his back injury after the vicious bout, which took place just two nights ago.

"These are the things that annoy me. You killed the credibility of the match, and the believability of the [back] injury. You killed everything Shinsuke Nakamura did to you — bumps off of ladders, going through tables, falcon arrows through tables … everything … and not even a limp? Not even a grabbing of the shoulder? C’mon! We all know the WWE and Seth Rollins are smarter than that," Bully Ray said.

Fans have since reacted to Ray's comments, and the majority of them have agreed with his criticism of the current World Heavyweight Champion. While some felt that WWE could have done more to showcase Rollins' injury after the match, others felt that Nakamura should have won at Fastlane.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

During the episode, The Architect was confronted by Drew McIntyre. The latter wanted a championship match for Rollins' title. The champion was ready to defend his title, but McIntyre revealed that he wanted to face him when Rollins was close to being 100 percent.

Senor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest attacked Rollins after the segment. He tried to cash in his contract, but it was not successful as The Scottish Warrior stopped Dominik Mysterio, who was carrying the briefcase, and eventually attacked him.

Nakamura, on the other hand, resumed his rivalry with Ricochet during the show. The match between Rollins and McIntyre was later made official for WWE's Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel, which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh on November 4, 2023.

It will be interesting to see which of these two superstars will come out on top as World Heavyweight Champion.

