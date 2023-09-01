Seth Rollins comments on AEW selling 80,000 tickets at All In 

This past weekend, AEW pulled off a major feat by filling Wembley up with 81,035 paid attendees in London for All In. Many notable names have credited AEW for this massive accomplishment, including Seth Rollins. The current World Heavyweight Champion didn't shy away from mentioning this big achievement in a recent interview in order to emphasise how well the wrestling industry is doing.

Upon the initial announcement of AEW booking Wembley for All In, many thought that it was a poor decision by Tony Khan and that the company wouldn't be able to fill up half the venue, let alone all of it. However, with a star-studded card, AEW managed to pull off the unthinkable and filled over 80,000 seats in a football stadium for a wrestling show.

Speaking on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Seth Rollins discussed the current state of the wrestling industry and had the following to say:

""We are in the boom, man. You got to understand. There is another company that just put 80,000 people in a stadium for one night. A week before that, we sold 90,000 tickets to WrestleMania and broke the all time gate on the first day. There are seven, eight different television programs of professional wrestling on a week, not counting premium live events or pay-per -views. I mean, the talent roster across the board is beyond what any generation has ever put forward" [h/t WrestlingNews]

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins on the future of the wrestling industry

Given how well wrestling has been doing as a whole, both inside and outside WWE, Seth Rollins isn't wrong to say that there is bright future ahead for the sport. Especially considering a lot of the young stars are already making an impact on the company.

"I mean, the future of the business is so bright, and I'm so happy to be a part of it in any capacity. I can't tell you the pride I take when I see young young cats coming up and succeeding in our industry and helping push the thing forward or guys getting an opportunity to prove their worth and they do because they're capable", said Seth Rollins [H/T WrestlingNews]

Expand Tweet

Do you see any other major attendance records being broken soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here