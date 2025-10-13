  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Seth Rollins confirms injury after WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins confirms injury after WWE Crown Jewel

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 13, 2025 13:08 GMT
Seth Rollins on RAW [Image credits: WWE
Seth Rollins on RAW [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter]

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has confirmed his injury after his brutal match against Cody Rhodes at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The Visionary cut a promo on tonight's RAW.

Ad

At Crown Jewel 2025, Seth Rollins locked horns with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. Both stars put on an incredible display of action in the main event of the show. In the last stages of the bout, Rollins hit Rhodes with Shane McMahon's Coast to Coast. During this move, The Visionary hurt his arm and kept holding onto it for the rest of the match. Despite this setback, Seth ultimately emerged victorious to become the 2025 Crown Jewel Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On tonight's RAW, the current World Heavyweight Champion cut a promo. During the segment, Seth Rollins highlighted how he has done everything on his own in WWE. He then confirmed that he injured his arm against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, saying that he defeated The American Nightmare with "one good arm."

"I beat CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania on my own. I won the World Heavyweight Championship on my own. I trounced Cody Rhodes with one good arm on my own," he said.
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Check out a clip of the promo below:

Ad

Seth Rollins also praised Paul Heyman during his promo on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He called The Oracle an undisputed GOAT and also mentioned that he was blessed to be associated with a legend like Heyman.

For the past several weeks, the Triple H-led creative team has been teasing The Vision's breakup. However, after looking at Rollins' promo on WWE RAW, it seems like all is good between the stars.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Seth Rollins' stable's future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications