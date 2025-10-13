Seth Rollins confirms injury after WWE Crown Jewel

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has confirmed his injury after his brutal match against Cody Rhodes at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The Visionary cut a promo on tonight's RAW.At Crown Jewel 2025, Seth Rollins locked horns with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. Both stars put on an incredible display of action in the main event of the show. In the last stages of the bout, Rollins hit Rhodes with Shane McMahon's Coast to Coast. During this move, The Visionary hurt his arm and kept holding onto it for the rest of the match. Despite this setback, Seth ultimately emerged victorious to become the 2025 Crown Jewel Champion.On tonight's RAW, the current World Heavyweight Champion cut a promo. During the segment, Seth Rollins highlighted how he has done everything on his own in WWE. He then confirmed that he injured his arm against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, saying that he defeated The American Nightmare with &quot;one good arm.&quot;&quot;I beat CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania on my own. I won the World Heavyweight Championship on my own. I trounced Cody Rhodes with one good arm on my own,&quot; he said.Check out a clip of the promo below:Seth Rollins also praised Paul Heyman during his promo on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He called The Oracle an undisputed GOAT and also mentioned that he was blessed to be associated with a legend like Heyman.For the past several weeks, the Triple H-led creative team has been teasing The Vision's breakup. However, after looking at Rollins' promo on WWE RAW, it seems like all is good between the stars.It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Seth Rollins' stable's future.