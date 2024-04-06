Seth Rollins continues to fire major shots at CM Punk ahead of WrestleMania

Seth Rollins has a lot on his plate ahead of WrestleMania XL, but he couldn't help himself from taking some shots at CM Punk recently.

Rollins will have a busy weekend, first teaming up with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night One. He then puts his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre on Night Two, with Punk as the special guest commentator.

During the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Show earlier today, Cathy Kelley asked Rollins about his feelings about Punk's return back in November. He acknowledged his shock, but his anger took over him, and called it the most unprofessional thing he had done.

The Visionary explained that Punk tried to take down WWE when he left a decade ago and he's only trying to protect his 'family.' He also called The Second City Saint a traitor for all the things he did before coming back.

"What you saw at Survivor Series, in real time, was me experiencing a traitor coming into my house and trying to tear it apart, and how I felt about that, and it was as raw and as real as I've ever been. Like I said, probably as unprofessional as I've ever been as well, but it is what it is. I don't like CM Punk and I never will," said Rollins [2:12 - 2:45]

Will CM Punk get involved in Seth Rollins' match against Drew McIntyre?

CM Punk was supposed to be in Drew McIntyre's position at WrestleMania XL, but an injury prevented him from making it to The Grandest Stage of Them All. McIntyre took the opportunity and ran with it. He's currently doing some of the best work of his career, according to the WWE Universe.

Seth Rollins has a tall task ahead of him at WrestleMania 40, teaming up with Cody Rhodes against The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief. Rollins sustained some damage last Monday and there could be more to come on Night One.

And after all of that, Seth Rollins still needs to defend his World Championship Title versus Drew McIntyre with CM Punk on commentary. The trio already had a heated segment a couple of weeks ago and the adrenaline from being at WrestleMania 40 could take things to another level on Night Two.

