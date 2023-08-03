Seth Rollins continues to fire shots at multi-time champion; WWE fans convinced he left behind a subtle clue

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently fired shots at multi-time champion and Judgment Day member Finn Balor.

Rollins and Balor are currently embroiled in a heated feud and will lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam on August 5. The duo faced each other before at the 2016 edition of the show, where Balor emerged victorious, becoming the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. However, The Prince was forced to vacate the title due to an injury the following night.

On the July 24, 2023, episode of RAW, Finn Balor said that he would defeat Seth Rollins at The Biggest Summer Party and make him his "seven-year b*tch."

The Visionary recently took to Twitter to share a photo of his new shoes. Balor's statement can be seen on the heel of his new footwear. Here is the link to the uncensored tweet.

You can check out a screenshot of the post below:

Finn Balor has already won the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship. On Saturday, he will be looking to add the World Heavyweight Championship to his stacked resume.

WWE fans react to Seth Rollins' Twitter post

Fans quickly noticed The Visionary's post on the social media platform. Some believe Rollins left a subtle clue in his photo. One fan tweeted that they found the world champion's new shoes similar to the outfit of Batman's greatest villain, The Joker.

Another fan tweeted that they were getting The Joker and supervillain Green Goblin's vibes from Rollins' new gear.

A fan tweeted that they are very excited for WWE SummerSlam and want to hear people sing Rollins' song in their hometown.

One fan tweeted that they loved Rollins' shoes and couldn't wait to see the complete attire.

Fans eagerly await the match between Rollins and Balor as they know both stars are remarkable competitors. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the World Heavyweight Championship's future.

