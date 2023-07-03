Seth Rollins was crippled with fear in aftermath of major career-making move

Seth Rollins has taken a lot of crazy bumps during his wrestling career, which spans from his rise in Ring of Honor to reaching the top of the mountain in WWE. But what's the worst bump in the legendary career of the reigning World Heavyweight Champion?

Rollins started his career on the independent circuit in 2005 before gaining notoriety as Tyler Black in ROH two years later. WWE came calling in 2010, and he became Seth Rollins in developmental.

The Visionary was called up to the main roster in 2012 as part of The Shield and turned into one of the greatest WWE Superstars of his generation. He has competed in many matches throughout the years and took a few insane bumps along the way.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Rollins shared that the worst bump of his career happened with Dolph Ziggler at Hell in a Cell 2018 in the main event match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

"It was Roman Reigns versus Braun Strowman," Rollins said. "Brock Lesnar had come out and ripped the door off, ruining the whole match, and myself and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) had come out. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre had come out, and somehow Dolph and I had been tasked with taking a big bump to save this rotten finish that the company had booked. Why I agreed to it? I'll never know. But my lower back is still jacked up from that. And we're talking like (five) years ago. So that's the one."

Seth Rollins added that he feared his career was over after taking the bump off the cell on the unpadded announce table. He thought that he had screwed up his back and would never wrestle again.

"I landed on the announce table," Rollins said. "And we added a little pad on there? No, no. We're tough, we got this. But we had wrestled a banger tag match at the beginning of the night. Then we came out at the end so I had been sitting for three hours. My body had fully tightened up. I tried to loosen up as best I could, but there's no substitute. So, we went up there cold, came down cold. And I remember laying there just thinking, 'This is it. I'm never going to walk again.' It was bad. I thought that was the end for me. Like maybe I'll never wrestle again, maybe that's it, maybe we hang it up tonight."

Seth Rollins retains World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank in London on Saturday. The new Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, came out toward the end of the match and distracted Rollins to give Balor the advantage.

However, Priest teased cashing in his briefcase as Balor was about to hit the Coup de Grace. Rollins moved out of the way and hit the Curb Stomp for the win, resulting in an argument between the Judgment Day members afterward.

Priest and his briefcase present a threat to Rollins, who has been a fighting champion since winning the World Heavyweight Title. It will also be interesting to see how The Judgment Day handles what happened at Money in the Bank.

With SummerSlam right around the corner, who should Seth Rollins face at the event in Detroit? Give your answer in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes