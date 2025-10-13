Seth Rollins gives Bronson Reed a new nickname in an emotional moment on WWE RAW after Crown Jewel 2025

Bronson Reed had an emotional moment on WWE RAW after Crown Jewel 2025, with the home crowd in Australia giving him a deserved ovation. Seth Rollins then gave him a new nickname.On RAW after Crown Jewel 2025, Seth Rollins came out with The Vision in full force, leaving no doubt as to the cohesiveness of the group. The big question heading into Crown Jewel was: What happens if Cody Rhodes wins? Paul Heyman told him as honestly as he could that if he lost to Rhodes, then Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would likely lose respect for Seth Rollins. Thankfully for The Visionary, that didn't happen, and that's why he opened the show on RAW.After calling Bron Breakker the future of WWE, he then turned his attention to &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed, who was coming off the biggest victory of his career against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Reed got the crowd signing his name, and they showed him a lot of love. Keeping a stern face, he was then given the nickname of the &quot;New Tribal Chief.&quot;This is obviously a huge upgrade from his previous nickname, &quot;The Tribal Thief,&quot; which he gave himself after stealing Roman Reigns' shoes. While Reigns bested him at Clash in Paris 2025, Reed eventually got his revenge.Even though The Vision walked in strong, Bron Breakker's facial expression at the end of the segment suggested that he may have been eyeing Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. He was filled with enthusiasm at first, but his expression slowly changed.It's going to be interesting to see what ends up coming of The Vision, and which member is first to go. It looked like that would be Seth Rollins if he lost at Crown Jewel, but that didn't happen.