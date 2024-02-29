Seth Rollins makes it clear there's still heat with CM Punk

WWE RAW star Seth Rollins has made it clear that he is still not a fan of CM Punk. The World Heavyweight Champion will be defending his title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and appeared destined to challenge The Visionary for the title at this year's WrestleMania. However, the 45-year-old tore his triceps in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27 and will be out of action for several months.

Becky Lynch uploaded a clip of herself and her husband during their appearance on Hot Ones. In the clip, Rollins opts to devour an incredibly spicy chicken wing rather than utter a nice word about CM Punk.

"You know what, here is the thing about Punk. I'm sure there are some nice things to say about him. But, this is a game of choice. I would rather suffer through this hot wing than say anything publicly nice about him. So, this one is for you Punk," said Seth Rollins. [From 00:12 - 00:41]

Former WWE writer explains what hurt Seth Rollins' title reign

Vince Russo recently shared what he believes negatively impacted Seth Rollins' reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

The Visionary suffered an injury during his successful title defense against Jinder Mahal on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. However, the champion is expected to be healthy to compete against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling veteran claimed Roman Reigns mocking the World Heavyweight Championship has made the title feel less important.

"I am not blaming him [Seth Rollins] for a lot of that because from the jump, it felt like that title was forced. You know what I mean? I mean, my god, it felt like we are gonna have a new title over here because nobody can beat Roman. (...) Where it really hurt too was then you had Roman dress down the title and Seth had no comeback whatsoever, so like where are we now?" [4:15 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has also taken several shots at CM Punk while the veteran is recovering from his injury. It will be interesting to see who Punk targets first when he is cleared to return later this year.

