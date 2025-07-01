  • home icon
Seth Rollins makes surprising career move

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 01, 2025 19:50 GMT
Rollins captured the Money in the Bank contract last month.
Rollins captured the Money in the Bank contract last month. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Seth Rollins recently made a surprise appearance outside WWE. The Visionary won the Men's Money in the Bank contract at the PLE last month and can cash in for a title match at a time and place of his choosing.

Rollins confronted Gunther last night on WWE RAW and warned the World Heavyweight Champion that he was coming after his title. CM Punk interrupted and chased Rollins through the crowd.

The 39-year-old made a surprising cameo in A Day to Remember's music video for the song titled "All My Friends" that was released earlier today. The former champion showed up with a flamethrower during the video, and you can check out his cameo in the post below.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

LA Knight showed up behind Rollins in the crowd last night during RAW, and the two superstars brawled. It was later announced that the two stars would be having a match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Gunther is also scheduled to battle Goldberg at the event next weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vince Russo reacts to Seth Rollins' segment on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins' promo last night and his rivalries with LA Knight and CM Punk.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the company had too many storylines going on during one segment. The legend also wondered why Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed didn't show up to help Seth Rollins while LA Knight was attacking him last night on the red brand.

"Okay, Punk attacks Rollins because of the heat from Saturday night. Then LA Knight attacks Rollins, and I'm trying to remember where does LA Knight have heat with Rollins. When did that happen? There's so much content, so many shows it's like this massive, massive ball of confusion. Rollins is getting attacked by LA Knight in the corridor, right? Where's his boys, bro? Is this why he has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed?" [2:34 onwards]
You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Only time will tell when Seth Rollins decides to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a WWE title shot.

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
