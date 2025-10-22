Seth Rollins might be out for longer than expected after unfortunate hint

Seth Rollins was riding a massive wave of success in WWE as the World Heavyweight Champion until recently. However, it all came crashing down when The Visionary sustained a serious shoulder injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event.
The former leader of The Vision recently posted a picture on Instagram where he was seen wearing an arm sling while sipping coffee. Rollins let his fans know that he had undergone surgery and was on the road to recovery. The WWE Universe is now wondering when he will return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.
It is believed that Rollins suffered a torn rotator cuff, and if it is true, he will likely need four to six months to recover and return to in-ring action. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who has dealt with similar injuries in the past, has commented on The Visionary's post and revealed that the RAW Superstar could be out for nine months. Nash also highlighted what the recovery process could look like.
"Nine months, you'll never recall the pain and nights sleeping in your recliner. Sorry, Seth," Nash wrote.
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
Going by Big Daddy Cool's hint, Seth Rollins might unfortunately be out for longer than expected.
WWE to crown a new champion after Seth Rollins' injury
The latest episode of RAW featured an important development. General manager Adam Pearce not only took the World Heavyweight Title off The Visionary, but also announced a battle royal in the main event to determine CM Punk's opponent for the vacant championship.
Jey Uso secured a World Heavyweight Championship match against The Best in the World on RAW. The two are now officially set to lock horns at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025.
All eyes are set on the title bout between The Second City Saint and The Yeet Master. It will be intriguing to see who captures the gold and takes Seth Rollins' spot.