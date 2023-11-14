Seth Rollins has ruled over Monday Night RAW as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion since May 2023. However, fans believe that the time has come for The Visionary to drop the title in the following year to a 6-time Champion on the red brand.

Earlier this year, when he defeated AJ Styles, Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era in Suadi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The Visionary has defended his title numerous times as the workhorse champion.

However, the WWE Universe feels it's time for The Visionary to drop the title. While Gunther is the top choice amongst the fans, many believe that Sami Zayn should be the one to dethrone Seth Rollins to become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Earlier this month, Zayn got a championship match against The Visionary on Monday Night RAW. However, the match took place without any build, and Rollins narrowly escaped with the title after a roll-up. The fans are clamoring for Sami Zayn to capture the title in the coming year.

WWE Hall of Famer compares Seth Rollins to the late 'Macho Man' Randy Savage

Seth Rollins has carried the red brand on his back ever since WrestleMania 38 when he feuded with Cody Rhodes. The Visionary became the face of the brand after The American Nightmare went on a hiatus, and The Tribal Chief was busy on the blue brand in 2022.

Earlier this year, Rollins brought honor to the red brand when he became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary hasn't been pinned on Monday Night RAW since earlier this year against Austin Theory.

Speaking on Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash praised The Visionary's work as the champion over the past few months and compared him to the late 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. Check it out:

“I didn’t like the Seth ‘Freakin’ character for quite a while. But then I just realized, in the last maybe two months, that he’s kind of like the modern-day Macho. He has that kind of, the glasses and the…he’s just got kind of a Macho Man vibe. If you were to modernize Macho Man, it’d kind of be Seth."

It will be interesting to see which superstar will finally dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Who do you want to see as the next World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

