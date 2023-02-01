"Seth Rollins on a pole match" - WWE fans go wild after Bayley claims top superstar married Becky Lynch because he got her pregnant

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Bayley take a controversial dig at Becky Lynch involving her husband, Seth Rollins, and fans couldn't get enough.

Bayley and Becky Lynch have been embroiled in a brutal feud on the red brand for months. The two superstars crossed paths on this week's show and engaged in a war of words that started on a conventional note but quickly turned into a jaw-dropping moment.

Bayley surprisingly referred to Becky Lynch by her real name Rebecca before saying that The Man is not good enough for anything, including her husband, Seth Rollins. She then claimed that The Architect married her only because he "knocked her up."

Following the show, Becky Lynch claimed that Bayley might be competing for something more than her spot on RAW. Rollins also took to Twitter to share his reaction, which implied that he didn't want to get in the middle of their feud.

However, WWE fans saw the humor and quickly hijacked Rollins' post with epic reactions. Bayley also responded by saying he should blink twice if he needs help getting out.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to an unexpected dig at Seth Rollins amidst a women's feud on RAW:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @WWERollins Blink twice if you want out @WWERollins Blink twice if you want out

Justin Carr @JustinCarr225 @WWERollins RIP Seth who got in trouble right on his wife’s birthday @WWERollins RIP Seth who got in trouble right on his wife’s birthday https://t.co/bjeP84iXiU

Chris @chris_panico @WWERollins Seth just sitting backstage minding his business @WWERollins Seth just sitting backstage minding his business https://t.co/yREQ0ED8me

Turo602 @Turo60295 @WWERollins Becky vs Bayley in a Rollins on a pole match at Wrestlemania. @WWERollins Becky vs Bayley in a Rollins on a pole match at Wrestlemania.

riana @banksalorian @WWERollins your wife and bestie are beefing and somehow you end up in the middle of it, love to see it @WWERollins your wife and bestie are beefing and somehow you end up in the middle of it, love to see it

DEE @TheDEEsciple @WWERollins Bro wants NO PART of this Im crying @WWERollins Bro wants NO PART of this Im crying 😭

Are you a fan of The Man? Click to shop for official Becky Lynch merchandise!

Becky Lynch will face Bayley in a Steel Cage Match next week on WWE RAW

Bayley's words didn't sit well with Becky Lynch, and The Man responded in her own unique fashion. She attacked Dakota Kai in front of The Role Model, forcing the Damage CTRL member to accept their rematch.

Bayley and Becky Lynch were initially supposed to lock horns in a Steel Cage Match at RAW XXX last week. However, the bout was canceled when Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky dragged Lynch inside the cage and ruthlessly attacked her until the officials intervened.

The Man couldn't compete in the contest after sustaining injuries, but she has another opportunity next week on WWE RAW. She will look forward to getting her revenge against Bayley inside the Steel Cage.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes