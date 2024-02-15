Seth Rollins sends 2-word message after major WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently sent a two-word message after a major Stamford-based promotion announcement.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes came out to address the crowd after his altercation with The Rock. However, Rollins interrupted The American Nightmare and told him that he would be standing by Cody's side during his fight against The Bloodline.

Many fans believe WWE might book a tag team match with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on one side and The Rock and Roman Reigns on the other for WrestleMania XL Night One.

American rock band, The Wonder Years, recently announced that they have released a new song for WWE called Year of the Vulture, which will be the official theme for the NXT Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event.

This caught Seth Rollins' attention and he reacted with a two-word message. The Visionary showed his love for the band in his tweet.

"My guys," Rollins wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Seth Rollins should drop his goofy character

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that he believes Seth Rollins should drop his goofy gimmick and adopt a character with more swag.

"Seth comes through the curtain [Monday night], and he's dancing again, and he's got on the flamboyant outfit. And I'm saying to myself, 'We're right outside of WrestleMania, right outside of the Chamber, and the guy's dancing?' And I know it's part of his schtick, but I don't mind what Seth wears, I just wish his demeanor and his swagger was a little bit more bada*s as opposed to goofy," said Bully Ray.

Grayson Waller recently announced that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will be present on The Grayson Waller Effect during the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen what the two stars want to talk about.

