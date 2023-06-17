Seth Rollins shares impressive image following WWE Money in the Bank match announcement

Seth Rollins is ready to show out in London at Money in the Bank on July 1st.

After a confrontation Monday night on RAW, it was officially announced that Seth "Freakin" Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at the premium live event.

The rivalry between these two dates back several years, when Rollins accidentally injured Balor with a buckle bomb on the outside barricade at SummerSlam 2016. While Balor is clearly looking for payback next month, Rollins doesn't seem overly concerned about the threat right now.

Rollins took to social media today to show off a poster for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event featuring The Visionary front and center, tweeting out:

"#WWEMITB," Seth Rollins wrote.

Seth Rollins will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker this Tuesday night on NXT

As if the open challenge this Monday night on RAW and his upcoming title defense against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank aren't enough, Seth Rollins will head to NXT this Tuesday night to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker.

Breakker issued a challenge to the RAW Superstar last week on NXT, and Rollins appeared via satellite this week to accept his challenge. This will be the first time Rollins has competed in WWE NXT since November 2013, when The Shield defeated Adrian Neville (AEW's PAC), Corey Graves, and Xavier Woods.

If Rollins successfully defends his championship through Money in the Bank, The Visionary will be making a strong argument that RAW is the home of the top male title in WWE.

What do you make of Seth "Freakin" Rollins' Money in the Bank poster? Are you looking forward to his match with Finn Balor next month? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes