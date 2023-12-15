Seth Rollins could turn on fan-favorite WWE Superstar in his bid to face CM Punk, speculates Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins seems to have taken issue with CM Punk's presence in WWE itself, which has developed into a full-fledged feud with the Second City Saint. This rivalry could potentially see another superstar being caught in the crossfire, according to NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter.

CM Punk recently announced his participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. This has led to speculation about his chances of winning the Battle Royal, allowing him to challenge The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship. It is pretty apparent that Seth wants the match as much as the Second City Saint.

While speculating about Royal Rumble on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter pitched the idea that Seth could turn on Cody Rhodes to ensure Punk won the match.

This would ensure that the two superstars got to battle each other later in a singles match.

"What if somehow Seth Rollins becomes the guy to hit the screwjob on Cody so he gets CM Punk because he hates him so much?" [7:45 onwards]

A WWE Hall of Famer wants Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble match

While many believe that CM Punk will be the one to come out on top at Royal Rumble, Mick Foley wants to see Cody Rhodes to 'finish the story.'

Speaking WWE's The Bump, the Hall of Famer stated that he wanted Cody to be back in the main event picture and take down Roman Reigns.

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Cody Rhodes in WWE.

