"Seth Rollins should vacate," "It's time" - WWE fans want 39-year-old star as the next World Heavyweight champion

Seth Rollins carried WWE RAW for months as the World Heavyweight Champion before his unfortunate injury during his title defense against Jinder Mahal. Meanwhile, fans discovered a popular star's heartfelt promo and want him to win the title at WrestleMania 40.

Last year, Sami Zayn finally stepped out of The Bloodline's shadow when he betrayed Roman Reigns and left the faction at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. After a successful tag team run with Kevin Owens, Zayn restarted his career as a singles star on Monday Night RAW.

After a short hiatus at the end of 2023, the former three-time Intercontinental Champion returned and competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match. On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Zayn cut a passionate promo and stated that he's ready to win the big one.

A majority of fans want a Triple Threat match between Zayn, Rollins, and Drew McIntyre for the title at WrestleMania 40. Some even want a one-on-one between the former Honorary Uce and The Visionary for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Seth Rollins on how his title reign is different from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Last year, WWE brought the World Heavyweight Championship to Monday Night RAW after Roman Reigns had unified the world titles at WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins became the inaugural champion of the Modern Era at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief and The Visionary have fired shots at each other's title reigns over the past year. Speaking to Complex, Seth Rollins explained how his title run is different than Roman Reigns' run and his motive behind holding the gold on the red brand.

"For me, I grew up watching guys like Triple H, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and all these guys who were champions' champions. They took the title to every different city, every different territory and they defended it. That's how the title built prestige. So for me, to follow in their footsteps, I don't wanna do what Roman's doing, Roman's doing what he's doing and he's doing it incredible. I ain't trying to be Roman, I'm trying to be the only thing I know how to be and that's Seth 'Freakin' Rollins."

While The Rock is seemingly going to face Roman Reigns for the title, Seth Rollins is still without a challenger for WrestleMania 40.

Who do you want to see dethrone Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comment section below.

