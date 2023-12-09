"Seth Rollins will lose to him," "The begining of a new era" - 9-time champion to win the World Heavyweight Championship, according to WWE Universe

Seth Rollins made history when he became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the Modern Era at Night of Champions 2023. However, fans believe that The Visionary's reign has run its course, and a 9-time champion should be the one holding the gold on Monda Night RAW.

The reign of Seth Rollins has crossed over two hundred days on Monday Night RAW. While the championship matches have always delivered, the feuds have not always entertained the fans. Moreover, constantly facing members of The Judgment Day has made the champion's run stale.

Recently, fans reacted to a post on X that asked if Bobby Lashley should have another world championship reign. Fans rushed in with their takes and believed that Lashley should go to Monday Night RAW and win the new World Heavyweight Championship from The Visionary.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans also pointed out that The All Mighty was never pinned to lose his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber in 2022 and didn't get a rematch against Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see what the company does next with Lashley.

Seth Rollins says a former WWE Champion is selfish

Seth Rollins has been expressing publicly how he felt about CM Punk even before The Straight Edge Superstar returned to the promotion for the first in nearly a decade at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Speaking on the SI Media podcast, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins gave his honest opinion on The Second City Saint's return and claimed that he is selfish ahead of his return to WWE SmackDown. Check it out:

“I mean, a lot of it’s personal, a lot of it’s stuff that I don’t really want to get into. But for the most part, I just think he’s been really selfish when it comes to his perspective on the industry. I think he’s been extremely self-serving, has played the martyr role to a tee, and has for someone who, when I met the guy, and look, I got a lot of good things to say about parts of my relationship with him," Seth Rollins said.

It's evident that the two stars have some animosity, and it could possibly be done as a storyline leading into a match at WrestleMania 40.

