"Settled for cashing cheques," "He's a jobber" - Fans react to former World Heavyweight Champion's run with WWE

WWE is the home to the biggest roster in the pro wrestling business. The company is gearing up for the Biggest Party of The Summer, and fans can't wait for it. Meanwhile, fans reacted to former 2-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler's run with the company and received some criticism from the fans.

In 2011, Dolph Ziggler won his first World Heavyweight Championship and lost it by the end of the show to Edge. In the coming years, Ziggler was ready to receive a monster push after he cashed in his contract on an injured Alberto Del Rio to win his second title on the RAW after WrestleMania 29.

Unfortunately, The Showoff got injured, and it derailed his mega push on the roster. However, Dolph Ziggler has remained consistent whether it is inside the squared circle or on the microphone. Still, WWE hasn't pushed him as a major star in years, and fans criticized his run with the company.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Powered by Jamie Richard Tankersley @PartesanJournal @NSAStevens @HEELZiggler One of the greatest ever who has been underutilized recently

Mika @UtdMika @NSAStevens @HEELZiggler One of the best workers the company has ever had.

Amhlilhaus @amhlilhaus @NSAStevens @HEELZiggler A guy who settled for cashing checks



My pick to be the biggest complainer about 'not given a chance's in 15 years

wrestling SZN 🔎 @SznWrestling @NSAStevens @HEELZiggler Needs to be used. He’s a jobber now but people don’t want to accept it, I hate that there not using him

Dolph Ziggler won the Intercontinental and WWE Tag Team titles on multiple occasions after his second world title run. Last year, he was seen teaming up with Bobby Roode before The Glorious One was sidelined due to an injury.

Dolph Ziggler has a unique record in WWE

Often superstars train in the performance center and join the developmental brand. After spending years on NXT, wrestlers get the opportunity to move to RAW or SmackDown, most likely during the annual Draft or occasionally after WrestleMania in the company.

Meanwhile, Dolph Ziggler has a unique record in the company as he is the only WWE Superstar to win the World Heavyweight Championship before winning the NXT Championship. Seth Rollins has also won both titles but in the exact opposite order.

Last year, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode went to the developmental brand for a short run and a feud against Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker. Later, The Showoff won the NXT Championship from Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat match ahead of WrestleMania 38.

After successfully defending the title at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022, Dolph Ziggler dropped the title back to Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. Lately, Ziggler has been appearing on RAW and Main Event and working with new talent in the company.

What are your thoughts on Dolph Ziggler's run? Sound off in the comment section below.