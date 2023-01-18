Several real-life members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline set to be part of WWE RAW XXX

RAW XXX is expected to be a huge reunion of WWE Superstars from the past. In keeping with this, The Bloodline announced that they will host The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony with every generation of the family in attendance.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) will be appearing at next Monday's RAW XXX show to be part of the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony.

They are not the only members slated to appear on the program, as according to them, The Daily Item in Pennsylvania has reported that The Headshrinkers (Samu and Fatu/Rikishi) will also appear for the group.

Samu spoke to The Daily Item about how grateful he is to be a part of RAW XXX next Monday by saying,

"I want to thank the WWE for everything they have done for myslef, and my family. I look forward to next week when I can see a lot of familiar faces and be reunited with a lot of my family members." h/t NoDQ

This could be the catalyst for a rift between the group, as this is supposed to be acknowledging Roman Reigns. The Wild Samoans stood on the entrance ramp after Reigns defeated Jey Uso in a Hell in a Cell in 2020.

Will Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appear during The Bloodline's Acknowledgement Ceremony at WWE Raw XXX?

Fans have been speculating that the story of The Bloodline will end with Roman Reigns facing off against The Rock at WrestleMania Hollywood. However, nothing has been reported about The Rock being in attendance for this show or being a part of this segment.

The Rock has not appeared on WWE television since his appearance on SmackDown's 20th Anniversary episode on October 4, 2019, and announced in August of that same year that he has officially retired from the squared circle. However, wrestling retirements typically do not last, and facing off against his real-life cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania while having The Usos and Solo Sikoa there as well could be enticing to The Great One.

For what it is worth, The Brahma Bull has the second-shortest odds (11/4) of winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and getting a championship match at the main event of the Show of Shows. This could be a way to set up the match that people have been wanting officially happens.

Will The Rock appear during The Bloodline's Acknowledgement Ceremony Monday night? Let us know what you are thinking in the comment section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes