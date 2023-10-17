"Sexy hunk of beef" - Female WWE Superstar sends flirty message to Otis ahead of RAW

A female WWE Superstar recently sent a flirtatious message to Alpha Academy's Otis ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

Alpha Academy has become a very popular faction on the red brand. Chad Gable put forth an admirable effort against Gunther during their rivalry but fell short of capturing the Intercontinental Championship.

Otis is a former Money in the Bank winner and had a very entertaining bout with Bronson Reed last month on WWE RAW. The faction has struggled to pick up wins as of late but continues to get a great reaction from the fans.

Ahead of tonight's show, Maxxine Dupri shared a video of the big man getting a haircut. In the video, the 31-year-old joked that he had two chins and no neck. You can check out the video by clicking here.

"I've got two chins, you know what I mean. Yeah, I've got to hide it. Trim it just enough to hide it. I have no neck," he said.

Maxxine Dupri captioned the video by claiming Otis was a sexy hunk of beef, as seen in the image below.

Maxxine Dupri sends message on Instagram.

WWE star Maxxine Dupri admits her love for Otis

Maxxine Dupri recently disclosed that she loved her fellow stablemate.

The 26-year-old star debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri's sister in the Maximum Male Models faction. Max Dupri no longer exists as a character and is now known as LA Knight. Maxxine Durpi also opted to leave Maximum Male Models behind and has since joined Alpha Academy on WWE RAW.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dupri admitted that she still had a crush on the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

"Yes [on Otis still being a crush of hers]. Of course, I'm in love with him." [From 00:36 - 00:43]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Dupri won her first singles match by defeating Valhalla on the July 31 episode of WWE RAW but has not competed since. Only time will tell when she gets back inside the squared circle once again.

Have you enjoyed Maxxine Dupri's partnership with Alpha Academy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.