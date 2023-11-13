"Shame on you" - The Rock gets slammed for his political connections by former Intercontinental Champion

The Rock has gradually made his way up the ladder, and gained significant political connections throughout the years. Despite teasing a Presidential run, he endorsed the eventual winner of the 2020 elections, Joe Biden. Now, a 2-time Intercontinental Champion has slammed him, with major accusations against highly influential people.

The star in question is former WWE Superstar Val Venis. He went on a bit of a rant recently on Twitter, pointing fingers at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for his association and connections to influential figures like Oprah Winfrey, as well as his support for the President and Vice President of the United States.

You can see the full rant over here. A fair bit of a warning though, because the long rant features obscene language, and has major accusations as well as political views that might be considered profane. What can be shown here is a subsequent post of his challenging The Great One to a political debate:

Expand Tweet

Now, it is quite safe to assume that the possibilities of this happening are next to none.

The Rock revealed surprising details of a future possible Presidential run

Expand Tweet

The Rock did reveal his reaction to the backlash he received over the fundraiser promoted by him and Oprah Winfrey for the victims of the Maui wildfires, stating that he was surprised.

However, this is unlikely to harm his political ambitions, and he is also unlikely to bat an eye to respond to what Val Venis says.

On the premiere episode of Trever Noah's What Now? podcast The Rock revealed that he was even approached by political parties for a potential run:

“That was an interesting poll that happened, and I was really moved by that. I was really blown away and I was really honored... I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties, asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run." [31:05-31:30]

Can you see The Brahma Bull eventually holding the most powerful seat in the world? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here