"Shawn Michaels can make him a star," "Come to the big leagues" - Fans want WWE to sign 33-year-old star

Shawn Michaels completely changed the face of WWE's developmental brand when he became the creative head for NXT. Recently, fans reacted to a new report revealing that the company is interested in signing AEW star Ricky Starks once he becomes a free agent.

Ricky Starks is one of the most popular AEW stars in recent times who's often featured on Collision. He had one of the best matches of the night against Bryan Danielson in a Strap match at AEW's All Out. He's currently feuding with Danielson on the Saturday show.

According to a new report from BWE, WWE is interested in signing Ricky Starks once he becomes a free agent. Fans are excited to hear the report, as many believe that Starks will do wonders in the Stamford-based promotion, where he will get to face the superstars of tomorrow.

Another recent report states that former TBS Champion Jade Cargill is also set to join WWE in the near future. It will be interesting to see if WWE can acquire more top AEW stars in the near future.

WWE Hall of Famer says Ricky Starks reminds him of Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels has inspired a generation of superstars over the past two decades. Michaels, who only worked for WWE, had many memorable angles with both veterans and young stars during his prime.

After retiring from wrestling, Shawn Michaels eventually became the creative head of the developmental brand. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said that Starks reminds him of a young Heartbreak Kid. Check it out:

"Think about the last two matches Ricky Starks has had. Ricky Starks is shining, man. He looked like Shawn Michaels last week. [Starks] had an injury that he was healing from and Ethan Page did exactly what I would have done, he took advantage of the weakened parts of [Starks]," Henry said.

Starks has competed for the AEW World Championship in the past but failed to win the title. In 2018, Ricky Starks was featured in a segment with Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if Starks ever leaves AEW and signs with the Stamford-based promotion.

What are your thoughts on Ricky Starks possibly leaving AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.