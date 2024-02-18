"Shawn Michaels knows how to run the brand," "She'll be a megastar in months" - WWE fans react to 25-year-old star's run

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took over the creative duties of NXT after Triple H stepped down in 2021. The company's development brand is making headlines with its top-class storylines and performance from the upcoming talents. Recently, fans reacted to the run of a 25-year-old star who went viral in no time across social media.

In 2022, Jaida Parker had her first match for WWE after signing with the promotion. The 25-year-old star gained popularity after teaming up with SCRYPTS and O.T.M on the developmental brand. However, this was the beginning of her newfound fame with the company.

On a recent episode of NXT, Jaida Parker defeated Adriana Rizzo in a singles match. After the match, she went viral on X (Twitter), and many praised her due to her presence and aura throughout her performance. Moreover, Shawn Michaels received a special shoutout for finding such unique stars for the brand.

Check out some reactions below:

The 25-year-old star is still green as she has a little over a year of experience inside the squared circle for the promotion.

It will be interesting to see how the management books her and the faction going forward on the developmental brand in the coming months.

What has Jaida Parker been doing on WWE NXT?

In 2022, Jaida Parker started her journey on the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. However, she only competed in one Battle Royal, which took place during a live event, before appearing for the brand in the coming year.

In 2023, the 25-year-old WWE star became a staple on NXT Level Up and competed regularly against notable names. However, she picked up steam in the division after the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament following her loss to Karmen Petrovic in the first round.

After building some momentum on the brand, she approached SCRYPTS and O.T.M. Later, she joined the faction and feuded with The Family for weeks. Unfortunately, the team was unable to defeat Tony D'Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, and Adrianna Rizzo at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 in a six-person mixed-tag team match.

After a win over Adriana Rizzo, fans have started to notice Parker on the brand. The upcoming episode of WWE NXT is taped, and she's currently teaming up with O.T.M. during live events.

It will be interesting to see how the management plans on utilizing the newfound momentum around Jaida Parker ahead of Stand & Deliver 2024.

