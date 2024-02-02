"Shawn Michaels won't let her go for another five years," "Future of WWE" - Fans want 22-year-old star on the main roster

WWE's developmental brand and main roster have been thriving under the creative leadership of Shawn Michaels and Triple H, respectively. Recently, fans urged management to move a former two-time champion to the main roster ahead of WrestleMania 40.

In 2022, Roxanne Perez started her career in WWE after signing with the promotion. She went to the developmental brand and became the first woman to win the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge in a single year.

Recently, fans have been asking the company to move her to WWE's main roster after her appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Moreover, fans believe that she has accomplished everything on the brand, and her match against Lyra Valkyria at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 should be her final match for NXT.

Check out some reactions below:

She is a former NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Cora Jade. It is unclear when the management will move Perez to the main roster. She is set to face Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

Shawn Michaels clears the air on two-time champion's move to WWE's main roster

During the Men's Royal Rumble match, Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes represented the developmental brand. The two stars have previously appeared and wrestled on either RAW or SmackDown.

After the match, Breakker was asked about his experience in the gimmick match. During the interview, the former two-time NXT Champion said that it felt like home working on WWE's main roster.

Speaking on Battleground Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels spoke about Bron Breakker's comment following the match and provided an update regarding his current status with the brand:

"He may feel like that's his home, but he still has work here in NXT to do, whether he likes it or not. Our job is to lose talent. He's one that, I'm going to have trouble letting him go. I can assure you that there is more left for Bron Breakker here at NXT, one way or another. He's an incredibly talented, very gifted young man. As far as I'm concerned, he's young and, as we say, full of piss and vinegar. If he wants to double time, he can certainly do it, but I'm not letting him go that easy."

It will be interesting to see which stars will eventually move to the main roster ahead of or after WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Roxanne Perez? Sound off in the comment section below.

