Shayna Baszler reacts to Lola Vice's shocking betrayal on WWE show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, a massive brawl broke out between Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice. Now, The Queen of Spades has opened up about the surprising backstabbing from her former ally.

Ahead of their main event match on the May 21 episode of NXT, Baszler told the up-and-coming star to dial down her dance and focus on winning the bout. The former MMA fighters faced the team of Natalya and Karmen Petrovi on this week's episode of the former black-and-gold brand.

The team of Nattie and Petrovic picked up a huge win over the heel superstars. Lola Vice, who was on the losing side with the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, attacked Baszler after the bout and started to dance. Shayna recovered and an intense brawl broke down, as referees and other officials tried to separate them. The NXT General Manager Ava stepped in and booked a match for them at the upcoming Battleground event.

But The Queen of Spades had one last surprise - she wanted their fight to be a brutal, anything-goes NXT Underground match in Las Vegas. During an NXT Exclusive interview, Shayna Baszler asserted that she can't wait to teach Vice a lesson at the UFC Apex on June 9.

"What just happened is, I just came alive out there. See, Lola thinks she entered NXT Underground one day and became a bada**. But that's where I came up, and she's about to learn a lesson in the only way you can learn. I can't wait," she said.

Wrestling veteran questions the way WWE booked Shayna Baszler on RAW

The former NXT Women's Champion was also involved in the Queen of the Ring bracket on RAW where she faced IYO SKY in the quarter-final round. However, the Damage CTRL member defeated Baszler to advance to the next round of the QOTR tournament.

Last week while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed disappointment in WWE for booking Baszler and Zoey Stark's match the same way.

"It's funny bro because it seems like Shayna Baszler and whos's her partner, Zoey Stark, they're both getting the same, exact treatment. They put them together, they put them on a run for three weeks, remember that, bro? And now, I swear to God, they're booking these two women the same, exact way, both of them," Russo said.

The WWE Universe will be excited to see the two former MMA fighters settle the score in a brutal NXT Underground match.

