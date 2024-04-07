"She deserves better," "I hate you Triple H" - WWE fans react to wrestling legend going 0-6 at WrestleMania 

WWE fans have taken to social media to react to wrestling veteran Asuka extending her WrestleMania streak to 0-6.

The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. She's a Women's Grand Slam Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and Money in the Bank winner. She has accomplished everything in the company except winning a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Last year, Asuka failed to dethrone Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in a singles match. This year, she, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane lost to Bianca Belair, Noami, and Jade Cargill in a six-woman tag team match. After her recent loss, she is now 0-6 at WrestleMania.

After Damage CTRL was defeated in their match at WrestleMania XL this week, wrestling fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on Asuka losing another match at the biggest stage.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

Asuka and Kairi Sane are still the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It'll be interesting to see who their next challengers will be.

