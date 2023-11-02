"She end it" - WWE planning major swerve to dethrone Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel, according to fans 

Rhea Ripley will be up against major odds this weekend when she steps in the ring against four other women at WWE Crown Jewel.

Ripley has had the support of The Judgment Day over the past few months, but this weekend, she will have Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler to neutralize if she wants to walk out with her Women's World Championship.

Her title reign hasn't come without its critics, and it appears that many of them are hoping she will be dethroned this weekend, even though it's likely that her popularity will allow her to retain.

It appears that the fans are pushing for either Raquel Rodriguez or Shayna Baszler to take the title back to the women's division.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will The Judgment Day support Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel?

Rhea Ripley is the only member of The Judgment Day who has a match this weekend, but Damian Priest will likely make the trip because he can cash in on either of the main title matches.

Judgment Day has been teasing that the members haven't been on the same page for several weeks. It all began when Ripley stopped Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract back at Fastlane.

A bigger swerve would be if Priest cost Rhea Ripley her championship or if he tried to cash in and Ripley stopped him again. Given that it's a women's match, it's likely that the only backup that she will have is Dominik Mysterio, who could quickly be neutralized by any of the contenders in the match.

Ripley will have to prove her worth this weekend, which could be why many fans believe her time as champion could be up.

Do you think Ripley will retain at Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think