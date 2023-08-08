"She needs to come handle Rhea Ripley"- Fans go wild over major star potentially returning to WWE after 2 years

Rhea Ripley is currently at the top of the WWE's women's division, and there are not many credible challengers left for her in the company. However, things could change if Nia Jax makes her return to the global juggernaut two years after getting released, and the wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to the same.

Nia Jax was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly seven years before getting released from her contract in 2021. She returned to WWE for a one-off appearance at Royal Rumble earlier this year, where she participated in the women's rumble. The powerhouse entered at #30 and was eliminated within a few minutes by the combined efforts of the remaining 11 women in the ring.

It was recently reported that there are "rumblings" of a potential Nia Jax WWE return within the company. The news caused a major buzz in the wrestling world, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Embedded below are a few of the many posts:

A fan even suggested a matchup between Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley, as the latter has been running rampant over the last several months.

Lotto Baby !!!! @205Lotto @WrestlePurists She need to come handle Rhea Ripley

Shanks V @Endofhypocrites @WrestlePurists Good and bring tamina back as well !

Rhea Ripley has faced Nia Jax on one occasion in WWE

While Nia Jax may not have returned to her old hunting ground yet, fans have already started fantasy-booking her matches. The powerhouse is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Rhea Ripley, as the duo have previously locked horns in a singles match.

Their last meeting inside the squared circle came back in 2021, where Mami was able to come out on top. In tag competitions, the duo have both stood on the same and opposite sides of the ring on multiple instances.

Nia Jax has not donned her wrestling boots since leaving WWE in 2021, except for the one-off appearance at Royal Rumble. The Samoan has previously stated that she had no interest in wrestling, but this could prove to be untrue if she shows up in the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, has been a very dominant champion. She has not been pinned or submitted in over a year and is currently a prominent face on all three brands. The Eradicator looks set to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez as the duo engaged in a brawl on last night's RAW. Many expected them to face off at SummerSlam, but that wasn't the case.