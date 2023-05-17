"She needs to dump Dominik","She's like female Roman" - WWE Universe reacts to highly controversial opinion on Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen pairing has captivated fans in recent months. However, a controversial opinion about the Australian star has elicited a lot of reactions from the Twitter community.

The Eradictor has grown tremendously as a performer since joining Judgement Day. Her character in the faction makes her a unique wrestler, and her popularity has skyrocketed ever since. Her momentum continued in 2023 when she won the Women's Royal Rumble.

She decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. In one of the best matches of the night, the Nightmare emerged victorious to become a champion yet again.

Since becoming the champion, Rhea Ripley has been embroiled in a feud against the LWO. As part of that feud, she took on Zelina Vega at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico and retained her title. However, some fans on Twitter felt that she is not contributing sufficiently to the WWE women's division.

Jaylin🙏🏾 @Giannisfanlol @robbelair Tbf she can’t really do nothing when they got her going against people like Natalya @robbelair Tbf she can’t really do nothing when they got her going against people like Natalya

MK  @Razhazevil5 @robbelair She's like female Roman but the Women's division isn't strong enough to survive that type of booking and she doesn't have any good matches other than with Charlotte so it'll get old real quick unlike with Bianca. @robbelair She's like female Roman but the Women's division isn't strong enough to survive that type of booking and she doesn't have any good matches other than with Charlotte so it'll get old real quick unlike with Bianca.

Big Daddy Kang (the Conqueror) @OneMoreSpot @robbelair To be fair, there’s not really slew of women for her to work with that can work like a Charlotte, Becky, Bianca, I’d put Iyo in there also. That’s why I don’t mind her and Nattie cause they can work at each others level. The womens division isn’t contributing much to the women @robbelair To be fair, there’s not really slew of women for her to work with that can work like a Charlotte, Becky, Bianca, I’d put Iyo in there also. That’s why I don’t mind her and Nattie cause they can work at each others level. The womens division isn’t contributing much to the women 😂

Ed Powers @tattooguy646 @robbelair She is a boring champion. Just look at each of her title reigns. Since entering wwe her longest reign was the UK title. Other than that she held the others under 100 days and only defended it 2 or 3 times before she lost it. And I'm pretty sure Charlotte beat her mostly for them @robbelair She is a boring champion. Just look at each of her title reigns. Since entering wwe her longest reign was the UK title. Other than that she held the others under 100 days and only defended it 2 or 3 times before she lost it. And I'm pretty sure Charlotte beat her mostly for them

Rhea Ripley recently recalled one of the most challenging moments of her WWE career

Despite the relatively short amount of time she has spent on the main roster, Rhea Ripley has had a lot of memorable moments in WWE so far.

She took on Zelina Vega at Backlash 2023 in the latter's hometown. The LWO member was very popular with the crowd, and they turned on the Australian star. The latter recently spoke about it.

"I was very excited for her, but then I went out there, and it all turned into mami chants, and I was like, ‘Oh.’ It’s cool to hear, don’t get me wrong, but I was thinking about later that night, and I was like, 'Oh no, hopefully, Mami chants don’t drown anything out,' because I know how special this event is to her because I know how special it would be for me to be able to perform in Australia, so I can relate to that."

She continued:

"When I went out there first, and I got the mami chants, I was [worried] but wanted to see what happened when her music hit. The crowd just like turned on me instantly." (H/T Fightful Select)

Rhea Ripley is not yet booked for WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if Triple H has any plans for the former NXT Women's Champion.

