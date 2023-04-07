"She reminds me of Brock Lesnar with her selling" - WWE legend says top star has done some of her best work as of late

Brock Lesnar might be known for his dominance in the WWE ring, but his selling is one of his most underrated strengths. While speaking on his podcast, Road Dogg praised Ronda Rousey and explained how she reminded him of The Beast Incarnate.

It's been nearly six years since The Baddest Woman on the Planet began training to be a full-time pro wrestler, and during her WWE stint, she has won several accolades, including three women's titles and a Royal Rumble victory.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is presently on a tag team with Shayna Baszler, and Road Dogg believes her recent work has been some of the best in her short yet eventful career.

During the latest episode of "Oh, You Didn't Know?" the WWE Hall of Famer said Ronda Rousey had earned his respect and briefly also spoke about how she made Raquel Gonzalez look good during their in-ring encounters:

"I've said this before; I think some of her work as of late, actually, is some of her best stuff. She reminds me of Brock Lesnar with her selling. A lot of her selling for Raquel Gonzalez and stuff like that, she took a beating, and I don't know, she has kind of earned my respect, especially in the squared circle." [1:10:56 - 1:11:18]

Road Dogg on Ronda Rousey's dedication towards WWE and wrestling

The latest episode of Oh...You Didn't Know revolved around WrestleMania 34, where Ronda Rousey teamed up with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

It was Rowdy One's debut WWE match, and she thoroughly impressed wrestling fans and pundits with a memorable performance.

Road Dogg stated that he's been "blown away" by Ronda's growth as a pro wrestler ever since and revealed how she has always wanted to improve as a performer.

"She has blown me away ever since. She wants her stuff to be good. She really wants it," continued Brian James. "And for somebody to come from, like, I don't know, from a legitimate sports standpoint, to come from somewhere and be really good at what I did is impressive to me. Like, you could really beat me up right now but want to learn how to not do that and make it look good." [1:10:20 - 1:10:55]

For someone who made a living out of legitimately hurting people inside the Octagon, Road Dogg felt that Rousey had transitioned flawlessly to the kayfabe world of pro wrestling.

Do you agree with Road Dogg's comparison between Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey's in-ring selling?

