"She's afraid of absolutely NOTHING" - WWE Universe push for Rhea Ripley in an intergender match against former World Champion

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most talked about WWE Superstars in the company due to her monstrous strength and in-ring skills that help her dominate the division. After last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, fans are pushing for Mami to get an inter-gender match against former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Last year, Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day and became The Eradicator on Monday Night RAW. Since joining the stable, Ripley has interfered in several singles and tag team matches and has often attacked male WWE Superstars in the process.

Last year, she had a one-on-one inter-gender match against Akira Tozawa and won. Last night, she attacked Kevin Owens during his six-person tag team match against The Judgment Day. The clip of her attacking Owens went viral, and fans reacted to it and pushed for a one-on-one match between the two.

Check out some of the reactions:

Gilles.McStrange @GMcstrange @WWE @FightOwensFight @RheaRipley_WWE Can't wait to see her actually wrestle a man instead of just cheap-shotting them. @WWE @FightOwensFight @RheaRipley_WWE Can't wait to see her actually wrestle a man instead of just cheap-shotting them.

Kevin Owens has stunned a variety of people during his career in the company, and the match against Mami could become one of the most must-see matches in the company's history.

Rhea Ripley once body-slammed a popular WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW

Last year, The Judgment Day tried to recruit AJ Styles to their heinous stable. Unfortunately, Styles declined the offer and feuded with the stable. Later, the Phenomenal One recruited some backup and reformed The O.C.

The two stables went to war against each other for weeks, where The O.C. lost to The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The loss occurred as Styles was unable to find a solution to the Rhea Ripley problem.

Before the arrival of Mia Yim, The Eradicator often clashed with members of The O.C. On an episode of WWE RAW, Mami sneaked up on Luke Gallows and body-slammed him outside the ring.

Luigi @LuigiWrestling El bodyslam de Rhea Ripley a Luke Gallows. Nos siguen teseando un combate intergénero para Rhea. Lo over que está. #WWERAW El bodyslam de Rhea Ripley a Luke Gallows. Nos siguen teseando un combate intergénero para Rhea. Lo over que está. #WWERAW https://t.co/bAJl1NQNMA

The video went viral and fans were stunned by The Eradicator's strength. Later, the rivalry between the two stables ended, and Ripley went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes