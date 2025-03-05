"She's such a b*tch"- Rhea Ripley goes off on female WWE Superstar after losing title on RAW

Rhea Ripley had a Monday night to forget as she lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on WWE RAW. Mami was seen furious after the loss, with cameras catching her going off on Bianca Belair.

Rhea granted IYO a title match after accidentally costing her the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this weekend, making her the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. The EST of WWE was present at ringside during the match between Ripley and SKY, and there was even a little altercation with the former after she encouraged IYO to get to the ring.

The Genius of the Sky once again ended up besting Rhea Ripley as she defeated Mami for the fifth time to become the new Women's World Champion. The former Judgment Day member was seen losing her mind after the loss. She also had a few harsh words for Bianca Belair and said, "She's such a b*tch."

You can check out Rhea's profanity-filled rant by clicking here.

Rhea Ripley sent a heartbreaking message after losing title on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship reign came to an end at just 56 days as she lost the title to IYO SKY. She was visibly heartbroken after the loss and reflected on the last few months in which she has lost Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day, and Damian Priest.

"How am I feeling? How am I feeling? I'm pi**ed off. I'm mad. I'm furious. I'm everything. Every single angry feeling I'm feeling. But the thing is, I can't even be mad at IYO, I can't even fully be mad at Bianca. I'm more disappointed and mad at myself because I should have known better. I should have known not to take my eye off the ball. I've been through this cr*p with Liv Morgan, I've been through all this with Dom, I've been through this with Judgment Day, and I still, I cannot learn. I cannot learn to think for myself. I cannot learn to keep my eye on the ball, and I cannot learn that friends are not real. Friends are not real."

With Rhea Ripley losing the title on RAW, WWE has now made Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY official for WrestleMania 41. This leaves Mami without a clear direction for the Showcase of Immortals. However, judging from her post-match rant at Bianca Belair, it is likely that she will get added to the title match on the road to WrestleMania.

