"She's not changing anything" - Veteran shares honest thoughts about Charlotte Flair's character in WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter has no issues with WWE presenting Charlotte Flair as a babyface, even if most fans think otherwise.

Though The viewers warmly received the Queen's return on WWE SmackDown last month, her booking has frustrated many. Even though she's a natural heel, she's being presented as an upright babyface. As such, Flair has struggled to build a connection with fans, with many deeming her to be miscast.

However, Bill Apter has no such issues, which he made known on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted. Apter feels WWE was altering Charlotte Flair's character depending on who her opponents were. The veteran journalist added that it was up to fans to either accept her as a face or boo her.

"Not at all. I think it's the old situation where she's [Charlotte Flair] not changing what she does in the ring; they have changed her opponents. She's still doing the same thing. If you decide to cheer or boo her, that's up to you. She's not changing anything," said Bill Apter. [28:30 - 28:51]

WWE NXT star Tiffany Stratton is a fan of Charlotte Flair

Even though her booking and presentation might miss the mark sometimes, there's no denying that Charlotte Flair is one of the best to lace up a pair of wrestling boots. NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton also believes as much.

In a recent interview, Stratton lavished praise on the 37-year-old, believing they could tear the house down if they ever met inside the ring.

"If anybody wants to step up, go right ahead. There are some women on the main roster, you know, I want to wrestle the best woman in the world. I think Charlotte Flair is on that level. She's the best to ever do it, in my opinion, and I feel like in a lot of other people's opinions. I would love to have a match with her. I think we'd have great in-ring chemistry. I think it would be a banger match and a must-see," she said.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3



I need them to get at least 25-30 minutes to cook Asuka Vs Bianca Belair Vs Charlotte has been officially booked for Summerslam!I need them to get at least 25-30 minutes to cook pic.twitter.com/MSKfotRVBO

Charlotte Flair is all set to challenge Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023 in a three-way match featuring Bianca Belair.

Do you think WWE made a mistake by bringing back The Queen as a babyface? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

