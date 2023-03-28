"She's the female Roman Reigns" - Fans react to reports of Triple H's plans for 32-year old WWE star after WrestleMania 39

Triple H has all but finalized the card for WWE WrestleMania 39 with a number of huge matches lined up for both nights. It has been reported that he intends to push Raquel Rodriguez after the biggest wrestling event of the year and fans have had their say on this.

Raquel Rodriguez has been a part of the global wrestling juggernaut since 2016, spending a decent amount of time on NXT. She found a lot of success in the development brand, winning the NXT Women's Championship as well as the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

It has now been reported that Triple H is a big fan of hers and would like to push her towards the Women's title, potentially as a Money in the Bank winner:

"WWE are currently discussing on who should win the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, and Dakota Kai have been spoken about as of recent. HHH is said to be a huge Raquel fan and wants to push her towards the title this year." (H/T FightFans)

Naturally, fans had a lot to say about it on Twitter.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



According to Fight Fans, Triple H is a massive fan of Rodriguez and she has been discussed internally as a possible Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner this year. Rodriguez has been mentioned alongside the… Report: WWE Planning To Push Raquel Rodriguez After WrestleMania 39According to Fight Fans, Triple H is a massive fan of Rodriguez and she has been discussed internally as a possible Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner this year. Rodriguez has been mentioned alongside the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Report: WWE Planning To Push Raquel Rodriguez After WrestleMania 39According to Fight Fans, Triple H is a massive fan of Rodriguez and she has been discussed internally as a possible Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner this year. Rodriguez has been mentioned alongside the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OUT36QoWfi

Wrestling Hot Takes @wrestlehotakes @TheCovalentTV She needs to be turned heel. That could bring her more life. Right now she is just another female wrestler. Give us something to work with @TheCovalentTV She needs to be turned heel. That could bring her more life. Right now she is just another female wrestler. Give us something to work with

The Midnight Ryder (SCM) 🐎 @MaskedRyder @TheCovalentTV This is great to hear. She's very talented and she can talk. Looking forward to see what they do with her @TheCovalentTV This is great to hear. She's very talented and she can talk. Looking forward to see what they do with her

🥷Lonewolfninja013🥷 @Loneninja013 @TheCovalentTV She’s good. But she needs something. All I get from her is “Im strong”. Rhea strong but has an edge and she’s cool. Raquel needs something more. She needs a gimmick. Like. Female Kane. She has no pizazz. @TheCovalentTV She’s good. But she needs something. All I get from her is “Im strong”. Rhea strong but has an edge and she’s cool. Raquel needs something more. She needs a gimmick. Like. Female Kane. She has no pizazz. https://t.co/aHSKocx3x9

222 @realericwayne @TheCovalentTV I like the NXT heel version of her. Vince of course dropped the ball on her especially with changing her last name @TheCovalentTV I like the NXT heel version of her. Vince of course dropped the ball on her especially with changing her last name

Logan Lowe @OfficialFraGzE @TheCovalentTV She’s the perfect superstar to end Rhea’s smackdown title reign considering there history @TheCovalentTV She’s the perfect superstar to end Rhea’s smackdown title reign considering there history

miyagifang @TMike32 @TheCovalentTV she is good in the Ring, but she needs to work on her character more, i think maybe a Heel turn can help her with that. @TheCovalentTV she is good in the Ring, but she needs to work on her character more, i think maybe a Heel turn can help her with that.

El English Vato @englishinaz @TheCovalentTV I’m good with it. Good to see a new face pushed to the top. I think her vs Bianca/Charlotte/Rhea could all be great matches @TheCovalentTV I’m good with it. Good to see a new face pushed to the top. I think her vs Bianca/Charlotte/Rhea could all be great matches

21 @ItsInvovlement @TheCovalentTV She doesn’t need the MITB she’s to powerful to sneak somebody like that lol @TheCovalentTV She doesn’t need the MITB she’s to powerful to sneak somebody like that lol

Johnny Stallings @JohnnyStalling8 @TheCovalentTV Good, she’s a credible beast! Her face run hadn’t been good, they need to focus her in more of a drew McIntyre way of being a dominant face instead kd this giddy happy girl persona @TheCovalentTV Good, she’s a credible beast! Her face run hadn’t been good, they need to focus her in more of a drew McIntyre way of being a dominant face instead kd this giddy happy girl persona

Qhoggard_51 @BigA_quila14 @TheCovalentTV She must of reminds triple h of Chyna or something @TheCovalentTV She must of reminds triple h of Chyna or something https://t.co/EUFykpCDxW

77 @Ciderpunk77 @TheCovalentTV Repeat her last woman standing match with rhea on NXT brand..was @TheCovalentTV Repeat her last woman standing match with rhea on NXT brand..was 🔥😲

theCHAZZchannel @theCHAZZchannel @TheCovalentTV She deserves it. I think she has a promising future. @TheCovalentTV She deserves it. I think she has a promising future.

Raquel Rodriguez has been in the title picture in WWE before

Despite not winning a singles title on the WWE main roster before, Raquel Rodriguez has had a lot of involvement in the title picture since her move to the main roster.

She was a part of the WWE RAW Women's Championship #1 Contendership Elimination Chamber match that saw Asuka defeat Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez. Prior to that, she faced Ronda Rousey in December 2022 in a SmackDown Women's Championship match.

She earned that title shot by defeating Emma, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, Tegan Nox, and Xia Li. The match against the former UFC star was significant as Raquel had one of the best performances of her SmackDown career. Her competitive match allowed Charlotte Flair to ambush a weary Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match, causing a title change.

Apart from her singles title challenges, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyash participated in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, defeating Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the semi-finals before beating Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in the finals.

