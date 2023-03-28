"She's the female Roman Reigns" - Fans react to reports of Triple H's plans for 32-year old WWE star after WrestleMania 39

Triple H has all but finalized the card for WWE WrestleMania 39 with a number of huge matches lined up for both nights. It has been reported that he intends to push Raquel Rodriguez after the biggest wrestling event of the year and fans have had their say on this.
Raquel Rodriguez has been a part of the global wrestling juggernaut since 2016, spending a decent amount of time on NXT. She found a lot of success in the development brand, winning the NXT Women's Championship as well as the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.
It has now been reported that Triple H is a big fan of hers and would like to push her towards the Women's title, potentially as a Money in the Bank winner:
"WWE are currently discussing on who should win the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, and Dakota Kai have been spoken about as of recent. HHH is said to be a huge Raquel fan and wants to push her towards the title this year." (H/T FightFans)
Naturally, fans had a lot to say about it on Twitter.
Raquel Rodriguez has been in the title picture in WWE before
Despite not winning a singles title on the WWE main roster before, Raquel Rodriguez has had a lot of involvement in the title picture since her move to the main roster.
She was a part of the WWE RAW Women's Championship #1 Contendership Elimination Chamber match that saw Asuka defeat Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez. Prior to that, she faced Ronda Rousey in December 2022 in a SmackDown Women's Championship match.
She earned that title shot by defeating Emma, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, Tegan Nox, and Xia Li. The match against the former UFC star was significant as Raquel had one of the best performances of her SmackDown career. Her competitive match allowed Charlotte Flair to ambush a weary Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match, causing a title change.
Apart from her singles title challenges, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyash participated in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, defeating Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the semi-finals before beating Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in the finals.
Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here