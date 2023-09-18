“She’s going to be a star” - Fans ready to see former AEW champion in WWE

Fans are seemingly ready to see a former AEW champion make her WWE debut.

Jade Cargill first debuted in AEW in 2020, and picked up an impressive win over Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, in a mixed-gender tag match, while teaming with Shaquille O'Neal. Right from her debut, it was evident she had what it took to become a top star in the industry. She had the looks, the size, and the physique to lead the women's division.

Since her debut, she went on an impressive run of dominance, and even became the TBS Champion. She held the title for a massive 508 days, until she eventually lost the title to Kris Statlander, a couple of weeks ago.

Although she was the TBS Champion, Jade Cargill never competed against the top women in AEW such as Britt Baker, Toni Storm, or Saraya. Most of her title defenses were against the weaker women. When finally put in the ring with someone like Kris Statlander, her 60-match undefeated streak came to an end.

She returned a couple of weeks later to challenge Statlander to a rematch on Rampage, but she lost again. Following the loss, it was reported that Cargill's contract was up in AEW and she was now WWE-bound.

Ever since the news broke out, fans have been excited to see the former TBS Champion make her debut for the company.

One fan stated that Jade Cargill leaving the company is AEW's loss.

Another fan mentioned that Tony Khan not giving Cargill an AEW Women's Champion run was a big mistake.

Booker T wants Jade Cargill to debut on the main roster

Reports of Jade Cargill moving to WWE has gotten the entire wrestling world talking about it. Even Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Cargill's reported debut.

Booker T believes that Cargill should skip NXT altogether, and head straight to the main roster, since she's already a main event attraction.

"I would want her going straight to the main roster cause she's got that kind of a star appeal. In NXT, she'll overshadow just about everything else that is going on there, in my personal opinion. I think Jade Cargill is a main event attraction right now. Sign her and put her in the game right now." [From 08:38 to 08:58]

It remains to be see how long fans will have to wait before they are introduced to Cargill in WWE.

What do you make Jade Cargill moving to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

