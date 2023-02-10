"She's lost it" – Twitter erupts after Bayley calls out 54-year-old male WWE personality to WrestleMania match after 11-year hiatus 

Inter-gender matches are an absolute rarity in WWE, but it seems like former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is keen to add that to her incredible match catalog. The Damage CTRL leader recently challenged veteran announcer Michael Cole to a match at WrestleMania, which generated huge noise from fans.

Bayley has had an on-screen rivalry with Michael Cole ever since she turned heel a few years back and is often seen taking a dig at the color commentator. The Role Model stated on this week's The Bump that she would love to have a match with the 54-year-old at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year. She also hinted at going after Cole's job.

Fans were quick to react to the RAW star's words, with many expressing excitement over the two arch-rivals potentially meeting inside the squared circle. Some even pointed out Michael Cole's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Not sure Bayley is wise to call out Cole. mf is jacked Not sure Bayley is wise to call out Cole. mf is jacked 😂 https://t.co/KCgX1kxnQC

Zahar🇧🇬 @Zahar_TW @wrestlelamia This is one of my dream matches @wrestlelamia This is one of my dream matches

Michael Junior @MrMichaelBlack5 twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s… WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bayley vs Michael Cole at Wrestlemania? Bayley vs Michael Cole at Wrestlemania? 😂 https://t.co/Qqci457kc3 I been waiting for this for so long. Bayley vs Michael Cole has been brewing for a long time now I been waiting for this for so long. Bayley vs Michael Cole has been brewing for a long time now 😆 twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s…

Dallas Kroyer @DalekOfChaos I'm holding Bayley personally responsible if she brings back insufferable 2011 Michael Cole just to get this stupid match I'm holding Bayley personally responsible if she brings back insufferable 2011 Michael Cole just to get this stupid match

Bayley was on the losing end of her match on WWE RAW

Bayley has been involved in a feud with Becky Lynch ever since the latter made her return to WWE after being sidelined due to an injury. The rivalry between them took a personal turn after The Role Model stated that Seth Rollins only married Becky because "he knocked her up."

The duo got a chance to settle their differences inside a Steel Cage match on the red brand this week. The Damage CTRL leader was on the cusp of victory when Lita made her return to assist The Man. There has also been speculation that Trish Stratus could join Lita and Lynch for a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber.

The match between Bayley and the Irish Lass Kicker was originally scheduled for RAW is XXX but time constraints forced the company to delay the bout. In kayfabe, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai attacked Becky Lynch before the match could get underway.

With the involvement of Lita in the match, the story is far from over. It will be interesting to see how this feud progresses and if it culminates in a major clash at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

