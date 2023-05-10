"She's right there" - WWE Universe wants 31-year-old star as Rhea Ripley's next challenger over Natalya

Rhea Ripley shocked the women's division on WWE RAW when she was drafted to the brand with the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, fans were not happy with her next possible challenger for the title. Instead, the audience wants Alexa Bliss to return and feud with Mami for the belt.

Last month, Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. However, Mami stayed on the Red brand until the annual draft. Regardless of the event, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day ended up on her old brand with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Last Monday, Mami was interrupted by Natalya after Rhea Ripley continued her beat down on Dana Brooke. The Queen of Harts has possibly hinted at going after the title. However, fans want Alexa Bliss to return to the company and feud with Mami for the title on Monday Night RAW.

Check out some of the reactions below:

🥷EpicSpaceNinja13🥷 @Loneninja013 …..looks at . She’s right there. Just chilling. Literally she right over there! 3 time raw champ. 2 time smackdown champ. Just twiddling her thumbs. Really? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Natalya has a shot at @RheaRipley_WWE …..looks at @AlexaBliss_WWE . Looks back @WWE . She’s right there. Just chilling. Literally she right over there! 3 time raw champ. 2 time smackdown champ. Just twiddling her thumbs. Really? Natalya has a shot at @RheaRipley_WWE ? 😳 …..looks at @AlexaBliss_WWE . Looks back @WWE 😕. She’s right there. Just chilling. Literally she right over there! 3 time raw champ. 2 time smackdown champ. Just twiddling her thumbs. Really? 😐 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Hzl0q04g5e

During the Draft, Alexa Bliss was not drafted to either brand. However, she was seen on the red brand in one of the company's promotional materials. It will be interesting to see if Little Miss Bliss returns to Monday Night RAW for a feud with Mami.

Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley have been on the same brand in WWE for over a year

Last year, Alexa Bliss made her return to the company after WrestleMania 38 alongside Lilly on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley turned heel on Liv Morgan on the red brand after the duo failed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

A few months later, Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest and Edge. Ripley also stayed in the stable after they kicked Edge out of the group. Meanwhile, Bliss feuded with the recently formed Damage CTRL after SummerSlam 2022.

Over the summer, Bliss teamed up with Asuka and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, they ended up losing the titles back to Damage CTRL. Meanwhile, Mami was able to make Dominik Mysterio turn on his father and join The Judgment Day.

Earlier this year, Little Miss Bliss turned heel and feuded with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Elsewhere, The Eradicator ended up winning the Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to face Charlotte Flair. It would be interesting to see both women feud on the Red brand for the title.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes