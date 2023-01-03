"She's settled on being the sidekick" - WWE Universe reacts to 35-year-old star possibly heading to Japan alongside Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is heading to Japan for the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event following her WWE exit. It has been reported that another major name could be heading to Japan alongside The Boss.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were the Women's Tag Team Champions when they walked out of WWE back in May 2022. The Boss N Glow Connection faced Natalya and Shayna Baszler in their last match with the company.

Since their walkout, they have been spotted together numerous times in non-wrestling events like the premiere of Black Adam. With the Mandalorian star confirmed for Wrestle Kingdom 17, it has been reported that Naomi will be present in Japan as well.

It was further reported that NJPW would not confirm if they were bringing her in and that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was coming in on her own record.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is currently slated to be in Japan.



NJPW sources would not confirm they are bringing Naomi in and stated she was coming of her own accord.



- PWInsider Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is currently slated to be in Japan.NJPW sources would not confirm they are bringing Naomi in and stated she was coming of her own accord.- PWInsider https://t.co/L20sLGJdxF

Fans took to Twitter to poke fun at Naomi for being a 'sidechick' for the former 5-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Others acknowledged that this was a show of support from Naomi to her friend.

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @WrestlePurists Make sense she goes to support Mercedes first appearance back in wrestling. @WrestlePurists Make sense she goes to support Mercedes first appearance back in wrestling.

chris bullard @chris_bullard01 @WrestlePurists Well Sasha isn’t going to carry her own bags now was she lol @WrestlePurists Well Sasha isn’t going to carry her own bags now was she lol

Chris Judy @chrisjudy123456 @WrestlePurists Probably just a friend supporting a friend. It’s pretty damn normal to do that actually @WrestlePurists Probably just a friend supporting a friend. It’s pretty damn normal to do that actually

Former WWE Superstar Saraya commented on Sasha Banks' future

AEW star and former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently spoke about The Legit Boss' career and how she is a big draw in the wrestling business.

"I love the fact that she [Sasha Banks] took her career into her own hands, and she knows her worth and she knows she wants to be treated a certain way, and she deserves to be treated that way because she’s done a lot for the wrestling business. She’s one of the girls that puts butts in seats, and you want to see wrestle and you wanna see main event. She deserves all those things," Saraya said.

Saraya, known as Paige in WWE, suffered severe neck injuries that cut her wrestling career short. Her last match came against Banks back in 2017. Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeated the Boss N Hug Connection and Mickie James.

Saraya will face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter next week on AEW Dynamite. However, her tag partner is a mystery. Could the Anti-Diva's partner end up being the three-time Women's Tag Team Champion?

