"She's a Triple H favourite" - WWE Universe is upset over Bayley possibly losing her spot to rising star on SmackDown

Bayley's run after her return to WWE under Triple H's new regime has been poorly executed. However, things are heating up between Iyo Sky and the Role Model on the blue brand. Fans were recently upset over the possibility of Shotzi replacing the former RAW Women's Champion in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Earlier this year, Triple H announced that WWE would be returning to the United Kingdom following the success of Clash at the Castle 2022. The company will host Money in the Bank 2023 in London, and superstars began to qualify for the Ladder match.

Earlier this month, Damage CTRL's Bayley defeated Mia Yim to qualify for the match. However, Shotzi issued a challenge to the Role Model, and the challenge was accepted on her behalf by Iyo Sky. Fans are now upset and fear that Shotzi could possibly replace Bayley for the match in London.

Last year, Shotzi was one of the participants in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. However, her performance in the gimmick match was panned by the WWE Universe after she botched during the match on multiple occasions.

What has Bayley done in WWE under Triple H's new regime?

Last year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and the new creative head of WWE after Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped down. Bayley made her return to the company at WWE SummerSlam 2022 and created Damage CTRL under the new regime.

However, fans have criticized her run under Triple H's regime after her return. The trio eventually started out as a dominant faction on Monday Night RAW and stacked wins against Bianca Belair. Unfortunately, the Role Model failed on numerous occasions to beat The EST for the title.

Meanwhile, Triple H paid less attention to the women's tag team division as Damage CTRL won the titles twice and held them for months before defending it. Eventually, Becky Lynch and Lita won the titles from Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Bayley's run has been lackluster under the new regime as Damage CTRL failed numerous times to become the menacing stable it set out to be for Monday Night RAW. However, it seems like Hunter has plans for a feud between Sky and the Role Model in the near future.

